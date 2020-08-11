Illinois Supreme Court freezes Bailey court case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court (ISC) issued an order in favor of Attorney General Kwame Raoul halting a court case out of Clay County that challenged Pritzker’s authority to extend executive orders during the pandemic.

The court case, originally scheduled to be heard Friday, Aug. 14, is now suspended until further notice. Both Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul asked for the delay Monday afternoon. Additionally, Pritzker wanted clarity on whether he has the authority to extend his emergency declaration orders regarding public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) originally filed the case in Clay County arguing Pritzker does not have the authority to extend his orders. Pritzker initially brushed it off when asked about it in a press conference.

“There’s no other court that has ruled as they have on the matter that they ruled on, and in fact, there’s a judge on Friday who specifically pointed to Clay County and said that the decision by that judge was bereft of any legal analysis, and I think that’s accurate,” Pritzker said.

In July, he filed a petition asking Clay County Judge Michael McHaney to hold Pritzker in indirect civil contempt for continuing to issue orders. Bailey said Pritzker should be jailed “until he purges himself by rescinding the above-mentioned executive orders.”

The case is now on hold and awaits ISC’s decision on Pritzker’s motion for supervisory order.

