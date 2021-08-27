Illinois Supreme Court hires first statewide behavioral health administrator

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court has hired Scott Block to serve as the state’s first Statewide Behavioral Health Administrator.

Block will serve as the Illinois Judicial Branch’s dedicated mental health voice and resource, committed to furthering local, state, and national behavioral health and justice initiatives that affect the courts.

In this capacity, he will act as the project director of the Illinois Supreme Court Mental Health Task Force and provide professional guidance on the Illinois Courts’ response to behavioral health issues that intersect with the justice system.

“We welcome Scott and look forward to his mental health expertise and leadership within the

Illinois Judicial Branch,” Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said. “The Illinois Courts have been at

the forefront of mental health best practices and this hire raises the bar on what we can

accomplish.”

Block previously served as the Executive Director of the McHenry County Mental Health Board

and was the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court’s Director of Special Projects prior to that. While

working with the court, Block planned, designed, implemented, and led daily Problem-Solving

Court operations.

After building a solid foundation, the court’s Mental Health Court and Adult Drug Court programs were subsequently awarded AOIC certification, and the Adult Drug Court was recognized by the National Drug Court Institute with “Mentor Court” status.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to the Illinois Judicial Branch. Having worked with Scott on

previous and ongoing justice and behavioral health-related issues, it was clear he has many of the

skills and relationships needed to achieve our goals,” said Marcia M. Meis, Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts. “He will be a key leader in furthering many projects as the intersection of behavioral health and justice continues to grow in priority.”