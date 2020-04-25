Illinois surpasses 40,000 in positive COVID-19 cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) said he's been in talks with mayors from Peoria, Bloomington, and Normal to see how the federal government can help towns, villages, and cities cope with revenue losses due to the pandemic.

The congressman said he wants to find ways to help local municipalities with financial losses from the past six weeks. He said in the next relief bill he hopes to give dollars to cities to help out.