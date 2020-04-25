Closings
Illinois surpasses 40,000 in positive COVID-19 cases

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are now 41,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday.

This is a 2,119-case increase since Friday. Additionally, there were 79 more deaths reported from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,874. Pritzker said the amount of new cases comes from the increased testing.

