Illinois surpasses 40,000 in positive COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are now 41,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday.
This is a 2,119-case increase since Friday. Additionally, there were 79 more deaths reported from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,874. Pritzker said the amount of new cases comes from the increased testing.
