Illinois to expand Phase 1B COVID vaccine eligibility; comorbidities and underlying conditions added

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Illinois is expanding Phase 1B eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine to include people with comorbidities and underlying conditions. The expansion will begin on February 25.

Governor JB Pritzker’s administration says it will begin working with local health departments and other providers across the state to include these additional higher-risk individuals in their community’s plan.

Illinois officials also say they will prioritize individuals with disabilities.

“As quickly as we receive enough vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting a broader section of our most vulnerable population,” said Governor JB Pritzker in a statement. “Those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities, such as cancer survivors or those living with heart disease, have an elevated risk of serious complications or death if they contract COVID-19.

Health Departments that have substantially completed their existing Phase 1B population prior to February 25 will be able to move forward earlier once consulting with the local health department and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

This expansion applies to individuals 16 and older who aren’t otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories.

Illinois is following the CDC guidelines for what qualifies as a high-risk medical condition.

This list is subject to change as guidance evolves and does not reflect an order of priority: