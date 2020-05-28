Breaking News
Man arrested after accidental shooting of 8-year-old Peoria boy
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Illinois Town Hall: US Senators, local mayors answer your coronavirus questions

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., will be hosting an exclusive live virtual town hall meeting, “Illinois Town Hall: Responding to COVID-19,” on Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. CT.

The town hall will feature both Illinois U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D) and Tammy Duckworth (D), who will address the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across Illinois. Other town hall participants include mayors from throughout the state, as well as Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton

The one-hour virtual live Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of WGN-TV in Chicago. Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #ILTownHall. Viewers can also submit questions at WGNTV.com/TownHall

The television broadcast will be hosted by WGN News anchors Tahman Bradley and Julie Unruh, who will be joined by political analyst Paul Lisnek, and will air on nine of Nexstar’s stations serving Illinois. See a list of all participating Nexstar stations below:

StationNetworkMarketStation WebsiteSocial
WGN-TVIndependentChicagoWGNTV.com@WGNNews
WCIA-TVCBSChampaignWCIA.com@WCIA3
WCIX-TVMyNetworkTVSpringfield-DecaturWCIA.com@WCIA3
WHBF-TVCBSRock Island-MolineOurQuadCities.com@Local4NewsWHBF
WMBD-TVCBSPeoria-BloomingtonCIProud.com@WMBDNews
WTVO-TVABCRockfordMyStateline.com@MyStateline
KPLR-TVCWSt. Louis, MOKPLR11.com@KPLR11
WEHT-TVABCEvansville, INTristateHomepage.com@WEHTWTVWlocal
WTWO-TVNBCTerre Haute, INMyWabashValley.com@WTWONews

Note: Viewers may also access a livestream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website. Radio listeners can hear a simulcast of the Town Hall on WGN-AM Radio 720 and at wgnradio.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News