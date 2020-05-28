Illinois Town Hall: US Senators, local mayors answer your coronavirus questions

CHICAGO — Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., will be hosting an exclusive live virtual town hall meeting, “Illinois Town Hall: Responding to COVID-19,” on Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. CT.

The town hall will feature both Illinois U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D) and Tammy Duckworth (D), who will address the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across Illinois. Other town hall participants include mayors from throughout the state, as well as Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton

The one-hour virtual live Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of WGN-TV in Chicago. Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #ILTownHall. Viewers can also submit questions at WGNTV.com/TownHall

The television broadcast will be hosted by WGN News anchors Tahman Bradley and Julie Unruh, who will be joined by political analyst Paul Lisnek, and will air on nine of Nexstar’s stations serving Illinois. See a list of all participating Nexstar stations below:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WGN-TV Independent Chicago WGNTV.com @WGNNews WCIA-TV CBS Champaign WCIA.com @WCIA3 WCIX-TV MyNetworkTV Springfield-Decatur WCIA.com @WCIA3 WHBF-TV CBS Rock Island-Moline OurQuadCities.com @Local4NewsWHBF WMBD-TV CBS Peoria-Bloomington CIProud.com @WMBDNews WTVO-TV ABC Rockford MyStateline.com @MyStateline KPLR-TV CW St. Louis, MO KPLR11.com @KPLR11 WEHT-TV ABC Evansville, IN TristateHomepage.com @WEHTWTVWlocal WTWO-TV NBC Terre Haute, IN MyWabashValley.com @WTWONews

Note: Viewers may also access a livestream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website. Radio listeners can hear a simulcast of the Town Hall on WGN-AM Radio 720 and at wgnradio.com.