Illinois Treasurer increases the amount of money available for bridge loans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office announced it is increasing the amount of money available to small businesses for low-interest bridge loans to $500 million Monday.

The loans are meant to help small businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to increase the available funds came after most of the initial $250 million has been committed to financial institutions around the state.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerich hopes the Treasurer’s office can provide help to struggling businesses.

“We need to push this money into the hands of small business owners because we know that it is easier to ramp-up a business that is struggling than a business that has shuttered,” Frerichs said

The state’s treasurer’s office has already committed $220 million to 27 banks and credit unions since March.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected