Illinois’ unemployment rates drop for eighth month in a row

FILE – A hiring sign is displayed in Downers Grove, Ill., on June 24, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low last week, Thursday, Nov. 4, another sign the job market is healing after last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 14,000 to 269,000 last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois unemployment rate fell in all 14 metropolitan areas in November, which shows the economy is getting stronger.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), Illinoisans have taken more nonfarm jobs in 2021.

In November, the four metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs are listed below:

Carbondale-Marion MSA (+4.6%, +2,600)

Chicago-Metropolitan Division (+4.0%, +141,000)

Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.8%, +4,400)

Kankakee MSA (+3.8%, +1,600)

Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included:

Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas)

Other Services and Government (twelve areas each)

Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing & Public Utilities (eleven areas each)

Professional & Business Services (ten areas)

Mining and Construction (nine areas)

Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (eight areas each)

“November’s continued positive growth is another encouraging sign for our strengthening economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As we look towards the new year, Illinois is committed to building on this momentum, to ensure workers and businesses continue to thrive across the state.”

Highlights from Central Illinois

All numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

Bloomington MSA: Unemployment in Bloomington fell to 3.4 percent in November 2021. In November 2020, it was at 4.8 percent.

Peoria MSA: The unemployment rate in Peoria dropped to 4.6 percent in November 2021. It was at 6.3 percent in November 2020.

Ottawa-Streator Area: Unemployment in the Ottawa-Streator area also fell to 4.4 percent in November 2021. In November 2020, it was at 5.9 percent.

Galesburg Area–Knox County: The unemployment rate in the Galesburg Area and Knox County dropped to 5.1 percent in November 2021. It was at 6.4 percent in November 2020.

Pontiac Area-Livingston County: The unemployment rate in the Pontiac and Livingston County area fell to 3.5 percent in November 2021. Last year, it was at 4.4 percent.