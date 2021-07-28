Illinois woman, who dragged officer, shot and killed by police

DOLTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police says it has begun an investigation into an officer-involved shooting after a 19-year-old woman, who dragged a police officer at a crime scene, was shot and killed by police.

According to the ISP, the incident occurred around 1:10 a.m. in the 600 block of Sibley Blvd in Dolton.

Dolton Police responded to a call of a woman with a gun threatening employees of a restaurant. When police arrived on the scene, officers ordered the woman driver and a male passenger out of the car, police said.

The man complied but the woman refused and sped off, dragging a police officer with her, authorities said.

The woman was shot by police and died at the scene, the ISP said.

State Police said the investigation is ongoing.