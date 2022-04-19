LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — As the weather clears up, and more people visit state parks to get active, Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding visitors to not park in “No Parking Tow-Away” zones.

The “No Parking Tow-Away” zones at both Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks have seen a large number of visitors park their vehicles in these spots, police said. Those zones are located along IL Rt. 178 and IL Rt. 71 right next to the parks.

ISP said the illegal parking has become a safety issue not only for pedestrians and drivers, but also for first responders to access the area in emergency situations.



These pictures are of IL Rt. 71 westbound, and IL Rt. 71 eastbound, adjacent to Starved Rock State Park. Not pictured is the tow-away zone on IL Rt. 178 adjacent to Matthiessen State Park.

In response, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be adding more signage to help identify those zones. Additionally, vehicles violating the “No Parking Tow-Away” zones will be immediately towed, and citations may also be issued to the owners of vehicles who are found illegally parked.

A citation for parking in prohibited spots is $164 and is considered a moving violation. Vehicle owners can also expect an estimated towing fee of $300.

Police said parking is also prohibited on any bridge or other elevated structure, or within 30 feet away from any stop sign, yield sign, or traffic control signal located at the side of the roadway.