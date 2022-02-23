METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Over the past year, Illinois State Police (ISP) have been doing their due diligence to combat illegal drug traffic throughout Illinois.

Director of ISP Brendan Kelly said, “During fiscal year 21, MEG agents in 9 different units across the state opened approximately 1,400 investigations, closed approximately 1,131 cases, with approximately 1,247 ongoing investigations.”

With a high opioid death rate in Illinois and across America, ISP hopes to lower those numbers.

“By the end of 2020, 2,944 lives have been lost in a single year,” said Kelly. “An average of 8 Illinois residents per day, 2.3 times higher than vehicle fatalities that year and 2.2 times higher than the homicides in that year.”

From April 2020 to April 2021, the CDC estimates more than 100,000 Americans died from all drug overdoses.

But how does law enforcement get drugs off the street? “They take a three-legged approach. Prevention, treatment, and enforcement. Because there is no chance of prevention or treatment to take hold and save lives unless we can stem the tide of drugs,” said Kelly.

While fighting to keep drugs off the street, they have also seized illegal guns in Central Illinois.

“Agents seized several illegal firearms [because of] our continually working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in an ongoing effort to improve the quality of life, and safety of the citizens we serve and protect,” said Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith.