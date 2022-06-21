PESOTUM, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) announced Tuesday that one of their K9 units will be receiving a protective vest.

According to an ISP press release, K9 Odin will be receiving the protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest is designed to be bulletproof and stab-proof.

The charity’s mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement, and related agencies throughout the U.S.

Odin’s vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, IL. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” The vest is expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks.

More information on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is available on its website.