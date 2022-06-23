SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) announced Thursday that it will be issuing $2 million in firearm enforcement grants.

According to an ISP press release, the grants will be given to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms, firearm-related homicides and other violent crimes.

The grants were made possible by legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker.

“In the past two years, we’ve intercepted countless firearms off of our streets,” Pritzker said. “Even so, we are facing a gun violence epidemic. That means we must utilize every resource at our disposal to prevent the illegal possession and use of firearms before tragedy strikes our communities. With this funding, law enforcement will be equipped with the resources to reduce gun violence and keep Illinoisans safe.”

Any law enforcement agency that conducts firearm enforcement operations will be able to become a member of the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force and will be eligible to receive grants from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund.

This State funding will help agencies conduct enforcement operations against individuals whose Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) Card has been revoked or suspended.

“ISP is now engaged in a firearms enforcement blitz across the state to keep deadly weapons out of the hands of those posing a clear and present danger to themselves or others,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “With grant funding available to local agencies for firearms enforcement, we can have a greater impact on reducing gun violence and protecting our communities.”

Grant applications will be available from July 1 to 31.