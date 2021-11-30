Jelani Day’s mother warns of unauthorized fundraisers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The mother of deceased Illinois State student Jelani Day is warning people about two GoFundMe fundraisers invoking Day’s name and using images of him that were not created by her or the Day family.

Carmen Bolden-Day shared photos of the unauthorized fundraisers on the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page and urged people not to donate to those fundraisers.

“Please be aware of where you’re donating,” Bolden-Day said. “There are sick, rude, inconsiderate people who want to capitalize off my son. However, they will not do it on my watch.”

Bolden-Day said the unauthorized fundraisers were created by someone using her social media alias and someone she doesn’t know.

The link to the family’s official fundraiser can be found on the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page.