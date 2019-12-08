Judge OK’s outpatient treatment for Capitol guard’s killer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– An Illinois judge has ruled that a man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2004 fatal shooting of a state Capitol building security officer can transfer from a secured state psychiatric hospital to a Chicago outpatient treatment center.

Thirty-nine-year-old Derek Potts fatally shot state Capitol building security officer William “Bill” Wozniak in 2004. Potts was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder. Associate Judge Jack Davis II decided that state law requires the courts to collaborate with mental health professionals to help Pott become a productive member of society.