Kinzinger: Afghanistan pullout some of the worst military decision-making ever

In this image from video, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP)

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Speaking in Byron on Wednesday, Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R) says he’s angry and upset that the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden defended his decision to leave the war torn country.

Kinzinger said the planning and execution of the evacuation out of the Kabul airport was some of the worst military decision-making he’s ever seen.

“The American people deserved far better in an exit in Afghanistan than to have the last vision be us begging the Taliban to protect us, and having our 13 people killed by ISIS-K. Donald Trump is responsible for a terrible negotiation, of a terrible deal. Joe Biden is responsible for following through on that deal,” Kinzinger said.

Biden said the evacuations helped more than 120,000 people leave Afghanistan, but as many as 200 Americans, who wished to leave, are still there.