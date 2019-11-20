LaHood, Davis announce more than $300,000 in grant funding for Unit District 5 schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressmen Darin LaHood (Ill.-18) and Rodney Davis (Ill.-13) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved a grant of $326,327 for the McLean County Unit District 5 Schools on Wednesday.

The grant is going towards creating an interactive Distance Learning network. This program, which will be made available to six school districts across central Illinois, will support over 17,000 students.

Rep. LaHood

“The announced funding is great news for McLean County schools, and it will bolster educational opportunities for students working to achieve a college degree,” said LaHood. “This award is a testament to the tireless work being done by McLean County educators, and I applaud Secretary Perdue and the Trump Administration for recognizing this important work. I will continue to work with them to strengthen our education system in central and west-central Illinois.”

Rep. Davis

“With all of the technology at our disposal today, it’s inspiring to see that these advances are being used to improve the educational experiences for children, teachers, and staff in McLean County,” Davis said. “While rural schools had previously been at a disadvantage, this grant will help improve access to college courses ensuring that students in schools large and small have the same opportunities.”

The schools will be connected through a distance learning network, and advanced placement courses will be offered, as well as dual enrollment courses so that students can earn college credits.