LaHood NRCC National Finance Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) was named the National Finance Chair for

the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) in the 117th Congress Thursday, Feb. 11.

As chair, Congressman LaHood will help lead Republican national fundraising efforts ahead of the 2022 election, as Republicans seek to regain the House majority.

“In the 2020 election, House Republicans made critical gains to expand our conference, with the most diverse freshman class in our history, and we are prepared to build on these victories and restore a Republican majority in the House in 2022,” said LaHood. “Now is not the time to let up in this fight, and I am honored to be named National Finance Chair. I look forward to working with NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, and the entire NRCC team to ensure our candidates and incumbent members have the necessary resources and are prepared to take back the majority in 2022.”



LaHood has served the 18th Congressional District of Illinois in Congress, which spans 19 counties in

central and west-central Illinois, since winning a special election in 2015.