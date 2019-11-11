Law enforcement reminding drivers to be careful after they find boat in middle of road

CIProud.com
by: Kevin Schwaller
WATERLOO, Ill. — Motorists across the state are being reminded to drive carefully in the snow.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a boat detached and fell onto the middle of Rt. 3 on Monday.
The roads are getting slick so we encourage you to take your time if you have to get out. Ummmm but in the meantime…Posted by Monroe County Sheriff's Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
