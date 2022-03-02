CHICAGO (WMBD) — Lawmakers across Illinois are reacting to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan being indicted Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors have indicted Madigan for his 22 counts related to his alleged role in a racketeering conspiracy linked to lobbying practices during his time in politics.

Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement on the Indictment:

An indictment of this magnitude is a condemnation of a system infected with promises of pay-to-play, and the era of corruption and self-dealing among Illinois politicians must end. The conduct alleged in this indictment is deplorable and a stark violation of the public’s trust. Michael Madigan must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Ultimately, every person in elected office is responsible for doing the right thing – and not lining their own pockets. I am fully committed to eradicate the scourge of corruption from our political system, and today’s indictment is an important step in cleaning up Illinois. I have faith that our justice system will help restore the public’s trust in government. When I ran for office, I made clear that I would be beholden to no one, and that I would serve the best interests of the people of Illinois. I have upheld that vow. For the past three years, my administration has made clear that such abuses will not be tolerated, and we’ve tightened our ethics laws. I will continue to work with the General Assembly to restore the public’s trust. Gov. JB Pritzker

Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) called the indictment a long time coming.

“The indictment of Mike Madigan on federal corruption charges is a long time coming. The people of Illinois have known for years that Madigan was corrupt to his core and that he used state government to benefit himself and his political machine. Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Democrats refused to admit this truth publicly because they enabled Madigan’s corruption, and some were complicit in it,” Davis said.

Rep. Tim Butler said Madigan’s corruption had been obvious for years.

“The corruption surrounding Madigan has been obvious for years,” said Butler. “He did everything in his power to stonewall the Special Investigating Committee when he realized his abuse of power would be exposed. The only question left is for every member of the Democratic caucus who supported him over the years to explain what they knew about it and why they kept supporting him.”

Illinois State Sen. Win Stoller stated that the indictment came as no surprise and that Illinois deserves better.

“The people of Illinois deserve better. They deserve elected officials who are willing to pass true ethics reform that will hold criminals posing as lawmakers accountable for their crimes,” Stoller said.

Rep. Dan Brady (R-Ill.) said he hopes this will be a wake-up call.

“It’s always a sad day when Illinois’ unfortunate reputation for corruption is reinforced. It’s sad for Illinois families, for our businesses, and for everyone working to make our communities and our state a better place,” Representative Brady said. “I hope this is finally the wake-up call our colleagues on the other side of the aisle need to join us in continued reforms.”

State Senator Sally Turner (R-Ill.) stated that she would like to see this indictment lead to reform.

“It is time for the lawmakers of this state to take ethics seriously and to pass real reforms that will help keep corrupt public officials accountable for the illegal actions,” Turner stated.

State Sen. Jason Barickman said Madigan joins a long list of Illinois politicians indicted by the federal government.

“Today Madigan joins a long list of Illinois politicians who have been indicted by the federal government. This is another example of the need for stronger ethics standards and the continued need to root out corruption in Illinois government. It also shows why we need a strong two-party system that offer voters real choices, so that they can send corrupt politicians packing. People deserve the chance to have a government that they can trust,” Barickman said.

This story will be updated when more statements become available.