PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State lawmakers are responding to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision to lift the mask mandate at the end of February.

State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) released a statement regarding the partial lifting of the statewide mask mandate:

“Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Pritzker has chosen a completely unilateral approach, with little to no transparency on the data he was basing decisions on,” Barickman said. “Today, he once again made a major decision with no input from the legislature, and it’s even more clear this time that it was based on politics more than science.”

State Sen. Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills) also sent a statement responding to the end of the mask mandate:

“With today’s announcement, the governor has once again decided to sideline the General Assembly and continue his go-it-alone approach when it comes to COVID-19 mitigations,” Stoller said. “Unlike his previous ‘phased’ approach to mitigations, the governor now appears to be making his unilateral decisions without explaining and justifying what science and data he needs to see to make changes.”

Stoller continued by drawing a correlation between Pritzker’s decision and that of other Democrat governors across the nation who have also lifted mask mandates. He noted that, unlike other Democrat governors, Pritzker has excluded schools and has not disclosed the “scientific evidence” that informed his decision.

“We are now two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead of being open with the public and legislators about his decision-making process, the governor has become even more secretive. It’s time for the governor to be transparent with the people of Illinois and allow outside stakeholders to be a part of the process,” Stoller concluded.

On the other side of the political aisle, local lawmakers have not issued any statements in reaction to the governor’s decision.

WMBD has reached out to the offices of State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) and State Rep. Jehan Gordon Booth (D-Peoria) but has not heard back from them.