CHICAGO (AP) — A new legal group will help people with marijuana convictions clear their records.

New Leaf Illinois launched earlier this month as part of the state’s law legalizing recreational cannabis. Under the law, people with low-level marijuana convictions can have their records expunged.

New Leaf, a state-sponsored program, will help people do that.

Backers say it’s a critical step in undoing the harm from the war on drugs.