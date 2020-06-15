Lightfoot announces working group to review and revise Chicago police use of force policies

CHICAGO (WGN) — Changes are coming to the Chicago Police Department as the city plans to review its use of force policies.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is requiring officers to work 12-hour shifts, with no days off.

A statement WGN received from the police department says the schedule modification started Sunday afternoon, and was done out of an abundance of caution.

It may have something to do with the death of a black man at the hands of Atlanta police over the weekend.

Rayshard Brookes was shot twice in the back, according to the medical examiner, after running away with a police officer’s Taser.

Protests in Atlanta and elsewhere are calling for those officers to be charged. Brooks’ death comes three weeks after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, of whom kneeled on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.

Floyd’s death of course, touching off highly-charged protests and even looting, all over the country — including here in Chicago.

Right now, police across the country are under fire for the police brutality and deaths of black people.

In Chicago, several officers are now being investigated after surveillance video captured them sleeping and eating popcorn in Congressman Bobby Rush’s office, as looting was taking place outside.

Another officer was stripped of his police powers after video documents him hurling a homophobic slur at a protestor.

Even Police Board President, Gihan Forman, filed a complaint against officers, after he said he was beaten with a police baton as he watched a protest rally in Hyde Park.

Mayor Lightfoot has put together a working group filled with community leaders who will be examining CPD’s use of force policies.

On Sunday night, Lightfoot participated in a town hall discussion on CNN, which included four preeminent, black female mayors as they addressed racism and police reform in their city.

“The status quote is clearly failing even in cities like Chicago and others across the country. We’ve been working on reform issues for a number of years now. We have to accelerate the pace of that and really give voice to the pain and anguish that we’re seeing out on the streets every day,” Lightfoot told CNN.

Just a few days ago, CPD officers just wrapped a week and a half period of 12-hour days and canceled off days.