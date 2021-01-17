Limited indoor dining now allowed for Region 2

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday announced Region 2 can move into Tier 1 Mitigation, which allows limited indoor dining.

Region 2 consists of Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, and Woodford counties.

IDPH is reporting 4,162 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 more deaths. In Peoria County, one female in her 20s died.

The total number of cases the health department is reporting to date is 1,068,829, including a total of 18,829 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,845 specimens for a total of 14,763,993. As of last night, 3,408 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 720 patients were in the ICU and 387 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from January 10–16, 2021 is 6.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 10–16, 2021 is 7.1%.

The state reported 781,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers across Illinois. approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,049,675. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 487,040 vaccines administered, including 66,679 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,546 doses.