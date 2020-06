CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued guidance Monday for safely reopening businesses and industries as the state enters Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.

The plan states Illinois will enter phase four on June 26 and plans to loosen some restrictions and reopen more industries, such as health and fitness centers, movies and theaters, museums and zoos, and indoor dining at restaurants just to name a few. Another feature of Phase 4 expands gathering sizes from groups of 10 to groups of 50 or fewer. This applies to activities like meetings, events, and funerals.