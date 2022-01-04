Two teens injured in shooting at Auburn High School, three in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were shot in the parking lot of Auburn High School on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, officers were called out at 1:10 p.m. to the school, at 5110 Auburn Street, and found two 17-year-old shooting victims, a male and a female, in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Redd said both are thought to be students at Auburn, but could not confirm. The boy was said to have suffered “serious” injuries, and the girl had “non-life threatening” injuries, according to Redd. Both were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

Police said they received a description of a suspect vehicle, and officers were able to locate it and three “persons of interest,” who have been taken into custody, Redd said.

Auburn High School, Kennedy Middle School, McIntosh Elementary School and Wilson ASPIRE were placed on lockdown as a precaution as police investigated, according to the Rockford School District. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

Police tape could be seen set up around evidence markers around shell casings. Our reporter witnessed two ambulances leaving the parking lot with emergency lights and sirens on.