SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Manufacturers Association held a press conference Wednesday to announce the winner of the 2022 Makers Madness Contest to name The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
Locally, two companies advanced to the Top 8: Rivian and Onken’s Incorporated.
The final four finalists were:
- Custom Blazed Diffraction Gratings by Inpretnus Precision Optics in Champaign
- Fruit by the Foot by General Mills in Belvidere
- Orion Spacecraft Capsule’s Aft Bulkhead, Barrel and Tunnel by Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford
- R1T by Rivian in Normal
Ultimately, the winner of the 2022 Makers Madness Contest to name The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois was Rivian.