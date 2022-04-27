SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Manufacturers Association held a press conference Wednesday to announce the winner of the 2022 Makers Madness Contest to name The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.

Locally, two companies advanced to the Top 8: Rivian and Onken’s Incorporated.

The final four finalists were:

Custom Blazed Diffraction Gratings by Inpretnus Precision Optics in Champaign

Fruit by the Foot by General Mills in Belvidere

Orion Spacecraft Capsule’s Aft Bulkhead, Barrel and Tunnel by Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford

R1T by Rivian in Normal

Ultimately, the winner of the 2022 Makers Madness Contest to name The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois was Rivian.