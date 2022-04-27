SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Manufacturers Association held a press conference Wednesday to announce the winner of the 2022 Makers Madness Contest to name The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.

Locally, two companies advanced to the Top 8: Rivian and Onken’s Incorporated.

The final four finalists were:

Ultimately, the winner of the 2022 Makers Madness Contest to name The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois was Rivian.