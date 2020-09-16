Pritzker delivers COVID-19 update in Chicago

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The press conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th floor of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
Pritzker addressed sports in schools and the likelihood of transmitting COVID-19 through youth sports leagues and student-athletes in general.
