Pritzker discusses the impact of the state’s COVID-19 Response Fund

CHICAGO (WMBD) — On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker talked about the impact of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund during a press conference at the Chicago Community Trust Tuesday.

Pritzker announced the final round of funding that distributed $7.5 million to seven non-profits across the state.

The seven organizations that received funding are:

Community Health Partnership of Illinois

Community Life Line

DREAAM Opportunity Center

Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project

mRelief

PCs for People

Springfield Urban League, Inc.

The money given to the Community Health Partnership of Illinois will help support a central Illinois clinic they have in Princeville.

The Community Health Partnership of Illinois works to provide mobile health centers to migrant workers in northern and central Illinois.

Chair of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund Penny Pritzker said they are grateful to everyone who donated to the fund.

“During this terrible crisis, we are so grateful for the generosity of so many across our state who contributed to this important fund to serve those fellow Illinoisans who need help meeting their most basic needs,” Pritzker said. “Too many families have been decimated by this terrible pandemic and our fund has used a data driven approach to prioritize and target those communities and populations who have borne the disproportionate and tragic share of impact. It has been a great honor to chair this needed and critical effort and work with such a dedicated team to support more than 1,650 organizations on the front lines of compassion in every corner of Illinois.”

More information about the Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund can be found on their website.

