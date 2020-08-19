Pritzker gives COVID-19 update, announces new saliva-based testing at U of I at Urbana-Champaign

CHICAGO (WGN) — Illinois health officials reported 1,740 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, as new state-imposed restrictions take effect in the region outside St. Louis.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 7-day positivity rate from August 11-17 ticked up to 4.3 percent. The rate has been near 4 percent since the end of July. The state also reported about 34,000 new tests performed in the past 24 hours, which is below the 7-day average of 41,000.