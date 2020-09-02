Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as Metro East region gets extra restrictions

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a statewide COVID-19 update at the James R. Thompson Center Wednesday afternoon.

Pritzker addressed Region 4, or the Metro East region as they will have mitigation efforts in place due to the region seeing its positivity rate continue to rise.

The governor said nine of the 11 regions in the state have seen their positivity rate climb.

Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Amaal Tokars said there are 2,128 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 27 deaths. She said 238,643 people were diagnosed in total, and 8,091 people have lost their lives to the virus.

