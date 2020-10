SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Democratic chairman of an Illinois House committee investigating alleged misconduct by Speaker Michael Madigan has postponed further hearings until after the election.

Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside accused Republicans on the committee of “wearing two hats” — one as impartial investigators into Madigan’s culpability in a decade-long bribery scheme and another as candidates for the House in tough reelection races to be decided Nov. 3.