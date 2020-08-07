Pritzker sets new emergency rules in place with three-step enforcement process

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the Illinois Department of Public Health submitted new emergency rules that he says will assist public employees and the general public in enforcing the use of face coverings and social gathering restrictions.

“These rules are a common-sense way to enforce mask requirements without jumping immediately to the extremely tough consequences that exist on the book today,” Pritzker said. “They’ll give local authorities a step-by-step guide on how to enforce masks and distancing and an opportunity to help businesses act in good faith.”

The proposed rules have a three-step enforcement process with scaled fines designed specifically for businesses, organizations, schools, and childcare facilities, not individuals. The first step is educating businesses on compliance with the state mandate of face coverings and social distancing. The next step is a written warning while the last step is a fine of $75-$2,500.

Pritzker also signed legislation Friday morning he says will enhance workers’ rights, increasing paid disability leave for injured police, firefighters, paramedics, and other public employees that had a prolonged recovery period due to the virus. The legislation also offers protection from assault for retail workers.

Pritzker was joined by a coalition of industry leaders and politicians to promote the new rules.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected