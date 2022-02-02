WATCH: Pritzker gives State of the State, budget address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Old State Capitol Building will be the stage for Gov. JB Pritzker as he is set to deliver his State of the State and budget address at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

When Pritzker delivers his fourth State of the State address on Wednesday at noon, he will have spent 684 of his 1,100 days in office under some form of pandemic-related emergency.

Instead of delivering his speech to rousing applause from a crowded House chamber full of elected officials, he’ll stand alone and read from a teleprompter in the historic Old State Capitol where Abraham Lincoln once delivered his famous ‘House Divided’ speech.

Pritzker’s closest aides scrambled to find a backup venue after a severe snow storm forecast forced the House and Senate to send their members home and cancel the week of scheduled legislative session.

Without an invitation from the House, the governor had no grand stage to deliver his speech, and state law required him to deliver his budget address on the first Wednesday in February this year.

“We’re prepared to do it,” he said. “We want to make sure that the message gets out to people, ‘we’re delivering the budget.’ And that’s a very official act, delivering the budget to the legislature.”