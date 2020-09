SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) -- Survivors of sexual assault that send evidence kits to the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Forensic Services (DFS) will now be able to monitor that process.

It's called the CheckPoint system, and it will give sexual assault survivors the ability to follow the status of their evidence from hospital collection to law enforcement pickup, forensic lab submission, and the State's Attorney's office, where they will receive the final results of the process.