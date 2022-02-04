WATCH: Pritzker speaks on proposed grocery tax suspension

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Bracing the cold for a press conference, Gov. JB Pritzker discussed a suspension of grocery tax for one year outside a Jewel Osco on Friday, Feb. 4.

The suspension is included in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget he proposed days ago. If approved, it would save taxpayers $360 million.

Friday, Pritzker said the change was proposed because the cost of food has risen significantly due to the pandemic.

“This is a straightforward way for us to help residents who need it the most,” he said.

The proposed tax suspension would alleviate pressure on Illinois families, he said. Speaking with the governor was Sen. Patricia Van Pelt (D-Chicago).

Van Pelt called the potential slashing of the tax a “pocketbook issue,” explaining everyone would feel the benefit of this move.

The potential tax cut is one piece of Pritzker’s Family Relief Plan, which aims to save Illinois families more than $1 billion through cutting taxes that weigh down citizens, she said.