Pritzker talks $140 million for healthcare providers statewide

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will join local leaders in Chicago to announce funding for federally-qualified health centers to help support healthcare partners across Illinois.

The press conference will take place at the Howard Brown Health Center at 641 W. 63rd St.

