What Chicago Police Department wants you to know going into Labor Day Weekend

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Chicago Police Supt David Brown discusses public safety plans and preparations ahead of the weekend and attends Operation Clean, a coordinated mission between the Chicago PD and various city service agencies.
Attendees include Community Policing Commander Angel Novalez, and 5th District Commander Glenn White.
