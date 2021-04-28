Local Lawmakers react to President Biden’s joint address to Congress

US President Joe Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Local Illinois lawmaker are reacting to President Joe Biden’s joint address to congress Wednesday.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Il) said President Biden encouraged the country to come together.

“Tonight, President Biden asked everyone in our nation for just one thing – to come together and do our part. And I stand ready to work with the President on these critical issues to better the lives of hardworking families across our corner of Illinois,” Bustos said.

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Il) said he agrees with the president about the need to invest in infrastructure, but worries about there being too many mandates in government programs.

“Once again, tonight we heard a speech of lofty goals and calls for unity from President Biden. I agree with President Biden that we need to invest in infrastructure and support working families following the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans are eager to work with Democrats and the Biden Administration to help families, but we know that throwing trillions of dollars at government programs rife with mandates from Washington or raising taxes on job-creators won’t grow our economy or create good-paying jobs,” LaHood said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said she agrees with the President about the need to invest in working families.

“I agree with President Biden that now is the time to make historic investments in working families with his American Families Plan, which would strengthen our child care system, expand paid family leave, reduce healthcare costs and improve education. Because when working families have the tools and resources they need to succeed, our nation thrives and every American—regardless of the size of their bank account or where they live—benefits,” Duckworth said.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Il) said the Biden administration has done more than tackle the pandemic in its first 100 days.

“This new administration has done far more in its First 100 Days than just tackle the pandemic and help families and small businesses. President Biden is preparing our nation to be competitive in the 21st century—so that Americans will continue to lead the world and the economic recovery. This doesn’t happen automatically, we have to put in the work. I’m proud to support him in this effort,” Durbin said.