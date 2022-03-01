WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Lawmakers around Illinois are reacting to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday.

According to a statement from Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.): “We’ve come a long way, but we still have work to do. In his speech, the President laid out a strategy to lower costs for American families, put workers and small businesses first, pass commonsense gun legislation, and more.”

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) tweeted during the State of the Union: “Thanks to the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, wages rose, jobs returned to America, workers kept more of their paychecks, & small businesses thrived. President Biden’s reckless spending policies have pushed inflation to 40-year highs, will raise taxes, & make businesses less competitive.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) released a statement after the State of the Union: “From Ukraine to this evolving pandemic, we face unique challenges at this moment, but President Biden reminded us tonight that there is nothing the American people can’t overcome. Thanks to the resolve, shared sacrifice and hard work of our people—and with the help of Democratic policies that put checks in pockets, kept small businesses from shuttering and are creating historic levels of new jobs, rebuilding roads and making sure our children’s water is safe—we’re turning a corner as a nation and moving in the right direction for working families.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill) released a statement: “Tonight, the President shared his vision to grow the economy. And while I have disagreements and believe more can—and must—be done to strengthen our national and economic security, I’m not going to take cheap shots to attack him. Not tonight. This moment is bigger than politics; it’s not about being right or wrong, liberal or conservative—this is about the good of the country and the world around us.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (R-Ill.) live-tweeted responses to the State of the Union and tweeted that: “I’m glad @POTUS Biden is highlighting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how unified Congress was to pass that. All thanks to the law, we were able to receive $829M in funding for our locks and dams for the Upper Mississippi River. Thank you, Mr. President!”

This story will be updated when more reactions become available.