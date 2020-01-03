Local, state politicians react to killing of Iran General Soleimani

PEORIA, Ill. — Local and state politicians on both sides of the aisle are responding to the news of President Donald Trump’s ordered airstrike on Iran’s top general.

Thursday, the Pentagon said Trump ordered the U.S. military to take “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing” General Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani had mobilized militias across the region against the U.S. and other countries.

After the Pentagon confirmed Trump ordered the move, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the “action was taken without the consultation of the Congress.”

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) supported the move.

Mess with the bull, get the horns. If true, nice call @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/5Cn8jNSnrA — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 3, 2020

killed a man responsible for hundreds of thousands of death in #Syria and elsewhere, including Americans in Iraq. Let’s see how long the #blameAmerica left takes to make him look like a poor victim. https://t.co/bZ2v3ThaAn — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 3, 2020

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) criticized Trump, saying he has “a poor record of judgment in dealing with world powers.”

“The killing of Iranian General Soleimani invites even further escalation by a President who has a poor record of judgment in dealing with world powers. While President Obama successfully negotiated a nuclear arms agreement with Iran that included Russia and China, President Trump walked away from the agreement and promised confrontation with Iran. Now Iraq – a country where America has invested thousands of American lives and trillions of taxpayer dollars – has sided with Iran. Before my Senate colleagues reflexively back the Administration, remember the Constitutional responsibility of Congress to authorize war; ask the critical questions of what led us to this point and where we are headed, and be a reliable source of support for the men and women who bear the burden of battle.” U.S. Sen. Durbin

This story will be updated.