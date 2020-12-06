Mail carrier who died of COVID-19 is honored by customers

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Residents in a Chicago suburb set up a condolence box at the police station to honor their longtime mail carrier who died of COVID-19.

Victor Fajardo was a letter carrier for more than 20 years and last worked in Deerfield. A box at the Deerfield police station allows people to drop off notes for Fajardo’s family.

A GoFundMe effort has raised more than $13,000 to help the family. Cara McGowan says the mailman’s death is a “sobering reminder” that no one is immune to COVID-19, even if you walk for five hours a day.