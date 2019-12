DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man in connection to a home invasion where a 5-year-old was sexually assaulted.

Officers say they responded to a home near East Condit and North Clinton Streets on August 5. Since then, Decatur Police conducted interviews and collected and submitted evidence to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

Jarquez A. Hobbs was arrested on a warrant in the Peoria area on December 17th. He was arrested on home invasion and predatory criminal sexual assault charges.