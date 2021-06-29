Illinois man arrested for dragging trooper down road

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say they arrested an Effingham man after he dragged a trooper down the road with his car.

A press release says it happened before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a DUI checkpoint. A trooper says he saw a pistol between the driver seat and center console of a car he was checking.

Investigators say the trooper tried to get the pistol after the driver refused to comply with his commands and locked his door.

There was a brief struggle between the trooper and the driver, police say.

The driver then grabbed the trooper’s arm and accelerated, driving away and dragging the officer about 25 yards down the road before the trooper was able to free himself, the release says. Police add the driver refused to stop and sped away.

State police, Effingham Police, Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies, and Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies followed the car and eventually took the driver and all occupants inside into custody.

The release identified the driver as 21-year-old Marcus Pocrnich. He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and resisting a police officer causing injury.

ISP says the trooper who was dragged was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The trooper has served ISP for over three years, says the release.