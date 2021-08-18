Man charged after dragging Chicago police officer with car: officials

CHICAGO — A man was charged with attempted murder after officials said he dragged a Chicago police officer with a car and injured another.

Jermaine Little, 35, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felony aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Little was arrested Tuesday on the 1600 block of West 76th Street after he was identified as the offender who, on Aug. 13, struck two Chicago police officers with a car and almost struck a third near the intersection of 63rd and State streets during a traffic stop.

Police said Little reversed a black Chevy Impala and dragged one of the officers and pinned him between the Impala and a viaduct.

Fire officials said the officer was dragged for about 30 to 40 feet. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

During the incident, the officer fired shots. Nobody was struck by gunfire.

Police said a handgun was recovered when Little was placed into custody. He is due in bond court Wednesday.