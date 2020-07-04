Man charged with murder of Southern Illinois toddler

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 23-month-old girl who died after her head was apparently slammed against a wall of her mother’s Southern Illinois home.

Authorities say that Allan R. Castleberry Jr. was the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother in February when he allegedly struck her head against the wall inside their Carlinville home on Feb. 3. Castleberry was arraigned this week in a Macoupin County courtroom, where a judge set his bond at $1 million.

