Man says he has coronavirus, sprays store with disinfectant

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Police are searching for a man who caused thousands of dollars of damage in a Walmart in suburban Chicago by spraying disinfectant while wearing a surgical mask and a sign on his back declaring that he has the deadly coronavirus.

Police say the man in his 20s sprayed Lysol on clothing, produce and health and beauty items in the Joliet store causing nearly $10,000 in damage. A coronavirus has killed hundreds of people, mostly in mainland China, and sickened thousands of people around the world.

The first person-to-person transmission of the virus in the U.S. happened last month in Chicago.