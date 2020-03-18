Mark Curran wins Republican Senate primary, to challenge Sen. Durbin in November

WASHINGTON D.C., Ill. (WMBD) — Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran is set to challenge current U.S. Sen. Dick Durban (D-Ill.) in the November general election.

Tuesday, Curran received approximately 42.1% of voters.

Curran was the Lake County Sherriff for 12 years and the County State Prosecutor as well. During a Republican forum in February, he said he decided to run because he noticed an “erosion of our liberty.”

“You see it when the democrats talk about it religious institutions, that if they don’t perform same-sex marriages that they should lose their tax-exempt status. I mean who are they to say that?… So I am very concerned about where (American Rights) are going,” he said.

Peggy Hubbard, a former IRS analyst, was in second place with 22.3%.

Tom Tarter, Casey Chlebek, and Robert Marshall all ran alongside Curran and Hubbard for the Republican spot.

Durbin ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination. He was first elected in 1996.