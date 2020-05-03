CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is warning decisive actions will be taken against city residents who flout Illinois’ stay-a-home order issued to fight the continued spread of the coronavirus by holding house parties.
Lightfoot made the comment on a West Side street corner near where officials said a party was planned Saturday night. Chicago police say they broke up several such parties across the city on Friday night and learned several were planned Saturday, including the one near the spot Lightfoot spoke.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order went into March 21 and was extended to May 30.
Latest Headlines
- Restaurants partner to feed workers combating virus outbreak
- Mayor threatens party-goers with arrest as virus toll mount
- Invasive ‘murder hornet’ in the U.S. for the first time
- Peoria Park District to allow golf members to book tee times
- Lightning strike sets house on fire