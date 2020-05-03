Mayor threatens party-goers with arrest as virus toll mount

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wears a mask as she attends a news conference in Hall A of the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020. The “alternative care facility” is designed to relieve pressure on city hospitals from rapidly mounting COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is warning decisive actions will be taken against city residents who flout Illinois’ stay-a-home order issued to fight the continued spread of the coronavirus by holding house parties.

Lightfoot made the comment on a West Side street corner near where officials said a party was planned Saturday night. Chicago police say they broke up several such parties across the city on Friday night and learned several were planned Saturday, including the one near the spot Lightfoot spoke.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order went into March 21 and was extended to May 30.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected