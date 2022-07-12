CHICAGO (WMBD) — A McLean County man has been charged with possessing child pornography, according to Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Andrew F. Bachman, 32, of Normal, is facing 11 counts of possession of child pornography, each a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison. Bachman was charged in McLean County Circuit Court and has a bond set at $500,000.

Raoul’s team of investigators worked with the Normal Police Department to conduct a search of a residence on Logan Drive in Normal on June 9. Police arrested Bachman a month later on July 8 after finding evidence of child pornography.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 5.

“Each time an offender downloads, shares or views one of these horrific images, survivors and their families are re-victimized,” Raoul said. “I am committed to continuing to team up with law enforcement at all levels to hold individuals who possess and distribute child pornography accountable.”

Raoul has been working with federal and local law enforcement agencies in Illinois to pursue those who download and sell child pornography online.