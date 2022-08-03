EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A federal judge has sentenced a Metro East man to 75 years in prison in connection with a murder investigation from last year.

William Jenkins, 40, was sentenced to 75 years in prison, including 65 years on murder charges and 10 years on armed robbery charges. The sentences will run consecutively. Last month, Jenkins was convicted on both charges in the death of Andre Hutson.

On Dec. 7, police in Madison, Illinois responded to reports of gunfire on Wayne Lanter Avenue. Authorities say Hutson had suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We continue to work not only to convict those who do such senseless crimes but also to keep them off the streets and out of our communities,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “Nothing that happened today at the sentencing will resolve that loss and pain of his family. Nothing will bring Ms. Green her son back or Ms. Hutson her father. But we will do what we can to keep another family from feeling such a loss.”

Larry Lovett has also been charged in Hutson’s murder, and his trial is set for December.

